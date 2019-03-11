Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center and Valley View Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Gastroenterology Associates of San Antonio11212 State Highway 151 Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 509-8888
- 2 3208 Napier Park, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 509-8888
North Colorado Medical Center1801 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4121MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Valley View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naeem listened closely and responded to my concerns thoughtfully and with clarity. He seemed very conscientious, competent, and very aware of current research.
About Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043201668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naeem has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naeem speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.