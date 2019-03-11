Overview

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center, North Colorado Medical Center and Valley View Hospital.



Dr. Naeem works at Advanced Gastroenterology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.