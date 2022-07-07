Dr. Muhammad Nayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Nayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Nayer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. Nayer works at
Locations
Tri State Neurology3015 Highway 95 Ste 109, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 216-4947Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 2020 Silver Creek Rd Ste A111, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (480) 358-6300
- 3 178 N Pecos Rd Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personal, listens, very caring
About Dr. Muhammad Nayer, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayer works at
Dr. Nayer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Vertigo and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayer.
