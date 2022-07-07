Overview

Dr. Muhammad Nayer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital|McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern



Dr. Nayer works at Tri State Neurology in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Vertigo and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.