Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD

Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Qadir works at Muhammad S Sharfuddin MD in Mount Vernon, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qadir's Office Locations

    Munazza Afzal MD PC
    514 Gramatan Ave Apt P3, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 699-7427
    Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
    12 N 7th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 664-8000
    Yonkers Dialysis Center
    575 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 377-2370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2022
    I went with my son for his visit and Dr. Qadir was very reassuring and understanding. He was very thorough and referred him to a great surgeon and followed up with my son after the surgery to make sure that he was okay. My son tells everyone, that Dr Qadir helped to save his life. I would highly recommend Dr. Qadir to my family and friends.
    S. Freeman — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154416071
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Vernon Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Vernon Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qadir has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

