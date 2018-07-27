Overview of Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD

Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Rafiq works at Carolina Kidney Specialists LLC in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.