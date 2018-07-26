Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD
Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Scranton Counseling Center326 Adams Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 348-6100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Community Service Associates1141 Clay Ave Ste 2, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 207-7919Tuesday4:30pm - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor. I was given wrong medication by another doctor and Dr. Rahman was the only one that realized it. Very friendly. I have recommended him to 4 other people and they think he's great. I'm so glad I found him. Lori
About Dr. Muhammed Rahman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1417934498
Education & Certifications
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.