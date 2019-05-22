Overview of Dr. Muhammad Puri, MD

Dr. Muhammad Puri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Columbus Regional Hospital, Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Puri works at TexomaCare - Psychiatry in Sherman, TX with other offices in Columbus, IN, West Des Moines, IA and Sioux City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.