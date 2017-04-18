Overview of Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD

Dr. Muhammad Rehman, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Plainfield, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Rehman works at M U Rehman MD P.C. in North Plainfield, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.