Overview of Dr. Muhammad Selevany, MD

Dr. Muhammad Selevany, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haledon, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Mosul Medical College, Mosul University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.



Dr. Selevany works at Selevany Medical Group in Haledon, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.