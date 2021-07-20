Overview

Dr. Muhammad Sethi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Sethi works at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck Kirkwood Clinic in Bismarck, ND with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperthyroidism, Adrenal Insufficiency and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.