Overview

Dr. Muhammad Shabbir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Shabbir works at Merced Faculty Associates Medical Group Inc. in Merced, CA with other offices in Livingston, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.