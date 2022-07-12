See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Cypress, TX
Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD

Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Shaikh works at Muhammad Shaikh, MD in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shaikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Muhammad Shaikh, MD
    15407 Patten Forest Dr, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Bacterial Endocarditis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bacterial Endocarditis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infection Due to Mycobacterium Marinum Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Infectious Causes of Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Infectious Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Infective Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shaikh?

    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Shaikh is very thorough and personable. He takes time to communicate and answer any questions you may have. Very confident in his care!
    Marcia Malone-Tedder — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shaikh to family and friends

    Dr. Shaikh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shaikh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659474203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center|Mt Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center|Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sind Medical College|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaikh works at Muhammad Shaikh, MD in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shaikh’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.