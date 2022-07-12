Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD
Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh's Office Locations
-
1
Muhammad Shaikh, MD15407 Patten Forest Dr, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 317-3809
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaikh?
Dr. Shaikh is very thorough and personable. He takes time to communicate and answer any questions you may have. Very confident in his care!
About Dr. Muhammad Shaikh, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659474203
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center|Mt Sinai Med Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center|Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Sind Medical College|Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.