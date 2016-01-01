Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD
Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Shamim works at
Dr. Shamim's Office Locations
-
1
Brownsville Community Health Center191 E PRICE RD, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 548-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamim?
About Dr. Muhammad Shamim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326085796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamim works at
Dr. Shamim has seen patients for Arthritis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.