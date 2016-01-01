Dr. Muhammad Shuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Shuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Shuja, MD
Dr. Muhammad Shuja, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Shuja's Office Locations
Dr. Muhammad Shuja MD5037 Veterans Blvd Ste 2E, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 887-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Shuja, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Med Coll
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuja.
