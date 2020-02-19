Dr. Muhammad Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Siddiqi, MD
Dr. Muhammad Siddiqi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 222, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 326-2244
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've had Dr. Siddiqi as my cardiologist for several years & have had a couple of angioplasties done. I have the utmost faith in him. He listens well & is very thorough. Also cares about my other health issues. very informative & easy to talk to. I highly recommend him & have done so. In fact my sister-in-law now has him as her cardiologist & has nothing but praise for him & his staff.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Greek and Urdu
- Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
- Wright State U Hosp
- St Michael Med Ctr
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqi speaks Greek and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.