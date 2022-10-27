See All Ophthalmologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD

Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Silk works at Sina J. Sabet MD PC in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silk's Office Locations

    Sina J. Sabet MD PC
    5130 Duke St Ste 9, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-9700
    Silk Vision & Surgical Center
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 308, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects
Corneal Ulcer
Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I could not be more satisfied with Dr Silk and his office staff. I would highly recommend
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225124464
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Internship
    • Marshall University
    Medical Education
    • Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Silk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silk has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

