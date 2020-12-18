Overview of Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD

Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Dr Muhammad Syed in Okeechobee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.