Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Antelope Valley Hospital and Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Vascular Neurology of Southern California2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular Neurology of Las Vegas3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 405, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 623-8624
Vascular Neurology of SoCal (VNSC)7230 Woodlake Ave Ste 170, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (805) 586-2062
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taqi's explanations and experience were a great combination in assuring me my treatment was the best. His time and attention are very appreciated!
About Dr. Muhammad Taqi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013123280
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of Tennessee
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
