Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altus, OK. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
Dr. Uddin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Uddin's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson County Memorial Hospital1200 E Pecan St, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 379-5000
-
2
Children's Health Pediatric Group7800 Preston Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 608-3800
-
3
Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic Pllc3900 W 15th St Ste 107, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 964-7773
-
4
MD Kids Pediatrics8330 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 342-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uddin?
what can I say, I been in so many clinics and I understand that perfection does not exist, but even from the moment you walk in you are treated with care and respect....
About Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1144426198
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Dhaka Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uddin works at
Dr. Uddin speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.