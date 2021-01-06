Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from DMC and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Uddin's Office Locations
Pediatrics & Adolescent Clinic2719 Belt Line Rd Ste A, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 530-5999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Uddin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1720181878
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- DMC
Dr. Uddin speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
