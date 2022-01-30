Dr. Muhammad Waqas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waqas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Waqas, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Waqas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Waqas works at
Locations
1
CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis10100 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas Advanced Heart Failure Program - Infirmary2 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waqas?
Dr. Waqas saw my mother in his office one time then she needed a procedure to increase her quality of life. At every step he was there, visiting my mother and assuring us (her family) that everything was as it should be. He displayed impeccable bedside manner and attention to the needs of my mother. Unfortunately, my mother has seen eight different specialists and Dr. Waqas is at the top of the pack. He’s an awesome physician!
About Dr. Muhammad Waqas, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609060334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waqas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waqas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Waqas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Waqas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waqas works at
Dr. Waqas has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waqas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waqas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waqas.
