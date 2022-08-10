Dr. Yasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Yasin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Yasin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Oklahoma University Medical Center
Dr. Yasin works at
Locations
Crescent Infectious Diseases Pllc5224 E I 240 SERVICE RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-4624
Act X-ray X-press of Oklahoma4525 S Klein Ave Ste 1000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 608-4624
Integris Cardiology Southwest4221 S Western Ave Ste 2010, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
My significant other was seeing another Cardiologist and I didn't agree with his approach. I took her to Dr Saeed Ahmad and his partner Dr Yasin performed a cardiac cath followed the next morning by cardiac surgery that saved her life. I've known Drs Ahmad and Yasin for 40 years and they are the best in OKC.
About Dr. Muhammad Yasin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396834677
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Serv City Hosp-Elm
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasin works at
Dr. Yasin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Aortic Ectasia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasin.
