Overview of Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD

Dr. Muhammad Zubair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Zubair works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.