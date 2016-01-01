Overview of Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD

Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Zubairi works at HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.