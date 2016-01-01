Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubairi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD
Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Zubairi works at
Dr. Zubairi's Office Locations
HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists720 W Oak St Ste 360B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 768-2418
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Zubairi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053616722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Zubairi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubairi accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubairi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubairi works at
Dr. Zubairi speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubairi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubairi.
