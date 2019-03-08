Overview of Dr. Muhammed Ayub, MD

Dr. Muhammed Ayub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Ayub works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.