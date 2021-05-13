Overview

Dr. Muhammed Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University



Dr. Iqbal works at Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Seymour, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.