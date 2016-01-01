Overview of Dr. Muhammed Khasru, MD

Dr. Muhammed Khasru, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Khasru works at Cross Creek Neurology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.