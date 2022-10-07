Overview

Dr. Muhannad Heif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Heif works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.