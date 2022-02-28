See All Cardiologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Alayoubi works at Interventional Cardiology in Margate, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Cardiomyopathy and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Cardiology
    5901 Colonial Dr Ste 208, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 590-2660
    Coral Springs Medical Center
    3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 590-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Thorough, kind, and caring. Great experience all around.
    — Feb 28, 2022
    About Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1952311789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhhamed Alayoubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alayoubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alayoubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alayoubi has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Cardiomyopathy and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alayoubi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alayoubi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alayoubi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alayoubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alayoubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

