Overview of Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD

Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Rizvi works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Medford, OR with other offices in Grants Pass, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.