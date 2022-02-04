Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD
Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations
1
Hematology Oncology Associates PC2828 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-5853
2
Hematology Oncology Associates PC3011 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-4673
- 3 1879 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass, OR 97527 Directions (541) 774-5853
- 4 4749 PO Box, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 789-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Providence Medford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic, realistic, helps me balance having a good quality of life with treatment and care, always available when I send an email asking questions, (or via his PA Chris Crum or assistant), and it' been 5 years. I'm still hiking, biking, and I always feel good after talking to him or staff, very supportive in every way. Although I hate the diagnosis! I'm 69, can still travel, camp, but have to be cautious due to covid, as I was before covid.
About Dr. Mujahid Rizvi, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699727891
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
