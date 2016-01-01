Overview

Dr. Mujibur Majumder, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Majumder works at OBH Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Airmont, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.