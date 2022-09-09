Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD
Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical Col, India and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants6635 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan and his staff are always available to take care of my cardiology needs.
About Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629047857
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Veterans Administration Hospital
- Osmania General Hospital
- Osmania Medical Col, India
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.