Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD

Dr. Mujtaba Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical Col, India and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Dayton Cardiology and Vascular Consultants in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.