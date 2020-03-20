See All Ophthalmologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (71)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD

Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Qazi works at Pepose Vision Institute in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Keratoconus and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pepose Vision Institute
    1815 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 728-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion
Keratoconus
Trichiasis
Corneal Erosion
Keratoconus
Trichiasis

Treatment frequency



Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2020
    Excellent, very professional and explains everything a very good experience!
    Mel Aumiller — Mar 20, 2020
    About Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124010434
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pepose Vision Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nyu College Of Arts & Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qazi works at Pepose Vision Institute in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Qazi’s profile.

    Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Keratoconus and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

