Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD

Dr. Mujtaba Qazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Qazi works at Pepose Vision Institute in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Keratoconus and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.