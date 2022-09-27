See All Urologists in Howell, NJ
Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD

Urology
4.1 (96)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD

Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Gazi works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Howell, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Whiting, NJ, Freehold, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gazi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Howell
    2364 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 928-5300
  2. 2
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2
    780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-6644
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Whiting
    490 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 1
    20 Hospital Dr Ste 15, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-6644
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Freehold
    495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 3, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Hamilton
    1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    UUANJ - Lakewood
    900 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 928-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Screenings
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood Disorders
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erectile Dysfunction
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genitourinary Cancers
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Male Infertility
Meningiomas
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostatic Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterscopies
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Uterine Diseases
Varicocele
Vascular Disease
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679527188
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gazi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gazi speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

