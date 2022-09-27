Overview of Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD

Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Gazi works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Howell, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Whiting, NJ, Freehold, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.