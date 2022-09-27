Dr. Gazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD
Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Gazi works at
Dr. Gazi's Office Locations
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Howell2364 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 928-5300
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-6644Monday8:45am - 5:30pmTuesday8:45am - 5:30pmWednesday8:45am - 5:30pmThursday8:45am - 5:30pmFriday8:45am - 5:30pmSaturday8:45am - 5:30pmSunday8:45am - 5:30pm
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Whiting490 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (609) 581-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 120 Hospital Dr Ste 15, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-6644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Freehold495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 3, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (609) 581-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Hamilton1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 581-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
UUANJ - Lakewood900 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 928-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gazi is throrough and explains his procedures and findings to patients. He wa able to refer us to a GYN work up that caught a Cancer early preemptng a more serious course.
About Dr. Mukaram Gazi, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1679527188
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Gazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gazi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gazi speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.