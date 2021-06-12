Dr. Mukarram Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukarram Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukarram Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Spine & Pain Mgmt. Inc.7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 10, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 624-7246
Advanced Spine and Pain Management54 Remick Blvd, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 619-3600
Central Neurological Services200 Medical Center Dr Ste 325, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 708-7620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kahn and his staff are very accommodating and extremely professional and competent. I am very pleased with their services.
About Dr. Mukarram Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1851409122
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.