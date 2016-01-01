Overview of Dr. Mukesh Agarwal, MD

Dr. Mukesh Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Sarojini Naidu Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Agarwal works at Satilla Family Medicine in Waycross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.