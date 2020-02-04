Overview of Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Eye Clinic-Merritt Island in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Viera, FL, Melbourne, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.