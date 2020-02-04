See All Ophthalmologists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Aggarwal works at Eye Clinic-Merritt Island in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Viera, FL, Melbourne, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Clinic
    1045 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 453-3937
  2. 2
    Eye Clinic & Laser Institute- Viera
    8095 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 104, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 723-3937
  3. 3
    Eye Clinic & Laser Institute- Merritt Island
    6559 N Wickham Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 453-3937
  4. 4
    Eye Clinic & Laser Institute-Titusville
    1832 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-3937
  5. 5
    Eye Clinic & Laser Institute- Melbourne
    232 S Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 953-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306874722
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mukesh Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aggarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aggarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

