Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukesh Bhatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Bhatt, MD
Dr. Mukesh Bhatt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay|UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medina Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatt's Office Locations
-
1
Mukesh C Bhatt MD Inc970 E Washington St Ste 4D, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-5422
-
2
University Hospitals-Sharon Health Center5133 Ridge Rd Ste 5, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 239-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Mukesh Bhatt, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1326026154
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res U Hosp
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay|UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.