Dr. Mukesh Gopalakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Gopalakrishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1714 W Anklam Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have had encounters with Dr. Mukesh at Green Valley, river Road, and Anklam offices. Each location operates like a well-oiled machine, and I've never felt hurried. He is a caring doctor and I appreciate his level of care without any hesitation!
About Dr. Mukesh Gopalakrishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1326350562
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopalakrishnan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopalakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan speaks Tamil.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopalakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopalakrishnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopalakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopalakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.