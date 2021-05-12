Overview

Dr. Mukesh Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.