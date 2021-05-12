Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukesh Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mukesh Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd Ste 202, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr Gupta was very thorough and caring. He is the only Doctor i've ever had that called me himself after i left the hospital to ask how i was doing. I felt very comfortable with his care. He took the time to listen to me, and asked several times if i had questions. i would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Mukesh Gupta, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679567655
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.