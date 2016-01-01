Dr. Jhaveri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukesh Jhaveri, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Jhaveri, MD
Dr. Mukesh Jhaveri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Jhaveri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jhaveri's Office Locations
-
1
Mukesh Jhaveri, MD24 Grove St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 343-4677
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhaveri?
About Dr. Mukesh Jhaveri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1275526709
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhaveri works at
Dr. Jhaveri speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.