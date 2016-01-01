Overview of Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD

Dr. Mukesh Kapoor, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kapoor works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.