Dr. Mukesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Mehta, MD
Dr. Mukesh Mehta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
- 1 7141 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 754-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
You’ve gotta love this man. Not feeling well when you go for your appointment? You’ll feel much better when you leave. Attention active and retired first responders: this is the doctor for you. I agree with others who gave him five stars. Gets ten from me.
About Dr. Mukesh Mehta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689644304
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.