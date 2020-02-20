Overview

Dr. Mukesh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Conrad H Daum MD PC in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.