Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD
Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangwani's Office Locations
- 1 975 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 452-4539
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rangwani is professional, personable, caring, and extremely talented / knowledgeable. He has been working with me for 12+ years; in my opinion he is the best Bernie Gaydosik
About Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912072646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
