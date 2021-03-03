Overview of Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD

Dr. Mukesh Rangwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.