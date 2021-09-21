Overview

Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Saraiya works at Denton Lung Doctor in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.