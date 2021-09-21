See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Saraiya works at Denton Lung Doctor in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mukesh Saraiya MD PA
    3200 Colorado Blvd Ste 200, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 381-0971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Benign Tumor
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2021
    My experience has been phenomenal! Dr Saraiya is amazing. My family and I believe he saved my life. He made an accurate diagnosis, treated me, followed up with me and reassured me along the way. ??
    — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD
    About Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952345704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA Med Ctr
    Internship
    • United Hosps Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • B.J. Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mukesh Saraiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saraiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saraiya works at Denton Lung Doctor in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saraiya’s profile.

    Dr. Saraiya has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Saraiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saraiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saraiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saraiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

