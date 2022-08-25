Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD
Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Corporate Covid Testing Inc1135 W University Dr Ste 175, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 656-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Very good
About Dr. Mukesh Shah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265620124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.