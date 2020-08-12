Overview of Dr. Mukesh Singh, MD

Dr. Mukesh Singh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at University Geriatrics And Internal Medicine Associates in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.