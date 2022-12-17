Dr. Mukesh Solanky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solanky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mukesh Solanky, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukesh Solanky, MD
Dr. Mukesh Solanky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Solanky's Office Locations
Hackensack Office211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Solanky for 16 years and have been on seizure medication for the entire time. I have a meningioma which he monitors. I think he is the most caring, attentive, calming, and dedicated doctor .
About Dr. Mukesh Solanky, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003883836
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solanky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solanky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solanky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solanky has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solanky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Solanky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solanky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solanky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solanky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.