Dr. Mukhtair Kundi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mukhtair Kundi, MD
Dr. Mukhtair Kundi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundi's Office Locations
- 1 1900 W Garvey Ave S Ste 166, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-1402
-
2
Mukhtair Singh Kundi M.d. Inc. A Medical Corporation1740 W Cameron Ave Ste 110, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-1402
-
3
Anita Kundi DO Inc8221 Rochester Ave Ste 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 484-3400
-
4
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 267-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor, very responsible and care. But he is direct.
About Dr. Mukhtair Kundi, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821158775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
