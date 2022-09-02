Dr. Arya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukul Arya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mukul Arya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Arya works at
Locations
Janus Medical PC129 SAINT NICHOLAS AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 821-0643
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Gastroenterology207 Berkeley Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 783-3020
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 783-3020MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mukul Arya is a phenomenal doctor. I don’t know where to begin. He is professional, thorough, extremely knowledgeable, easy to talk to and spends the time to answer your questions. From the moment my husband and I met Dr. Arya, we just felt his kind, compassionate, nature. You are not just a number to him, like with so many other doctors. You can tell he truly cares about his patients. My husband had a few bouts of pancreatitis and our regular gastroenterologist recommended we see Dr. Arya. That was in 2019. Since then, we have moved to another State and still, trust and confide in Dr. Arya. And as or his staff – AMAZING!! Brenda is the most efficient, organized, and professional medical assistant I have encountered. If you are in need of a gastro specialist, do yourselves a favor and make an appointment. He is extraordinary!
About Dr. Mukul Arya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1043290513
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arya works at
Dr. Arya has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.